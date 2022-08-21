Tcwp LLC Buys New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.