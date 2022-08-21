Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,484 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

About Sempra



Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

