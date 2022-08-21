Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,522 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ACI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

