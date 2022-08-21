Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,325,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

