Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $47.67 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

