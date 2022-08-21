B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,416 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

