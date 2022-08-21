Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 574.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

ROST opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $125.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

