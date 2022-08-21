B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 89,448 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.12 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

