B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $776.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

