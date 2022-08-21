B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after buying an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.16 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39.

