Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.49 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $201.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $446.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

