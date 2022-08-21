B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 618 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 156,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $25.64 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

