Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $207.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

