Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferrari Stock Performance
NYSE RACE opened at $207.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.