B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 168 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $211,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,354,000 after purchasing an additional 104,782 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.89 and a 200 day moving average of $265.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

