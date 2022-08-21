B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $438,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.0 %

Teradyne stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.