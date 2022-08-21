Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.