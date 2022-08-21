B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.