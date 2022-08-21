Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.