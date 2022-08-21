Jennifer Rock Sells 3,486 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.