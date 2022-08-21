Jennifer Rock Sells 3,486 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of ZG stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.53.
ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
