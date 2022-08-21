Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 34,986 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $429,628.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20.

Snap Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.56 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Snap by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Snap by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

