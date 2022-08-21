Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 34,986 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $429,628.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20.
Snap Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.56 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
