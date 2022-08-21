B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 525,054 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after purchasing an additional 309,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

NYSE:DCP opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

