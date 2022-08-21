Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 535,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $87.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

