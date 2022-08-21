B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

