B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $146.10 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $330,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,213.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,447,209 shares in the company, valued at $404,376,815.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,213.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,769,324 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.