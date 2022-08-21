Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.1 %

ECL stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

