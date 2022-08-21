B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 186 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,170,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

