B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,267 shares of company stock valued at $992,576 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

