B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

