B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 24,990 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KYN opened at $9.33 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

