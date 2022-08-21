Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Upstart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Upstart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $917,280. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.