B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 897 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.02 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

