B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

