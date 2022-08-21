B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,889 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 324,146 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,298,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

