Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,377,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,377,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,181,000.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Company Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.