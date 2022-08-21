Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $12,470,076 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

