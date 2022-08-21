B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 858,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

