B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 57 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.51 and a 200 day moving average of $251.01.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

