Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 497,614 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,944,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.74 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

