Karpus Management Inc. Takes $435,000 Position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,250,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,944,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Larkspur Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Profile

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

