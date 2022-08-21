Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,600 DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,917,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,420,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.15.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

