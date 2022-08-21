Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.15% of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Price Performance

Shares of FTEV stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Profile

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

