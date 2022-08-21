89,850 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

PFDR stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

