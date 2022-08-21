Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPHY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 587,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 572,911 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

EPHY opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.