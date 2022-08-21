Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Inception Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

IGTA stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

