Karpus Management Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $16,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $6,330,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,107,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.