94,975 Shares in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.84% of AIB Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

AIB Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

AIB Acquisition Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

