Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells $29,398.39 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,099.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Momentive Global Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,688,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,475,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 1,245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 1,032,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

