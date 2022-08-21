ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.55. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

ProntoForms Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$71.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

