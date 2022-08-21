Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $32,068.40 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Invitae Stock Down 8.1 %

Invitae stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 3.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,215,000 after acquiring an additional 986,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitae by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after purchasing an additional 977,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invitae Company Profile

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

