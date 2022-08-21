Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Sells $59,459.54 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $59,459.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,483,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Michael Ruppert sold 1,172 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $60,240.80.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 98,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

