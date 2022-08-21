Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Sells $59,459.54 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $59,459.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,483,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Michael Ruppert sold 1,172 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $60,240.80.
Mercury Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.